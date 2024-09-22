Britten runs for 273 yards and 4 TDs to lead Tarleton State over North Alabama 28-14

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for 273 yards and four touchdowns to lead Tarleton State to a 28-14 victory over North Alabama in a United Athletic Conference opener. Britten broke loose on a 96-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter and his 65-yard scoring run gave Tarleton State (3-1, 1-0) a 21-14 lead with 5:57 left in the third. Britten also ran for a 2-yard touchdown earlier in the third quarter and scored on a 9-yard run with 3:22 left in the game. Britten’s rushing total was the most since Derrel Kelly III ran for 239 yards against Houston Christian last season.

