Britten, Rawls lead Tarleton over Southwest Baptist 27-13

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for a touchdown early, Ty Rawls returned an interception for a late score and Tarleton held off Southwest Baptist 27-13. Britten gave the Texans (3-1) the lead for good with a 10-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Logan Turner kicked two field goals and the Bearcats (1-3) trailed 7-6 at halftime. Adrian Guzman kicked a pair field goals and Victor Gabalis threw a 28-yard scoring strike to Keylan Johnson to give Tarleton a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

