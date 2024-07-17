Brittany Force will return to Top Fuel racing for first time since her dad’s accident

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Brittany Force will return to her Top Fuel dragster this week outside of Seattle in her first time competing since her father John’s horrific accident in Virginia last month. Brittany is a two-time Top Fuel champion who will race in the Northwest Nationals this weekend. John Force suffered a traumatic brain injury last month when his engine exploded and he collided with several barriers. He continues his recovery at a facility in California. Brittany said her father has made “great progress” in the past few weeks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.