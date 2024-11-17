Britt Prince, Natalie Potts help No. 21 Nebraska women romp past South Dakota 113-70

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Britt Prince finished with 23 points, Natalie Potts scored 22 and 21st-ranked Nebraska cruised to a 113-70 victory over South Dakota. Prince made 10 of 13 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers and added four assists for the Cornhuskers (4-0). Potts buried 8 of 10 shots, including both of her 3-point attempts, and all four of her free throws. She grabbed seven rebounds. Grace Larkins topped the Coyotes (0-4) with 28 points, six assists and five rebounds. She made 11 of 18 shots with three 3-pointers and added three steals.

