Brito homers twice, Oklahoma pounds Florida State 11-3 in opener of Norman Super Regional

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Alyssa Brito hit two home runs, giving second-seeded Oklahoma the lead for good with a leadoff shot in the bottom of the third inning, and the Sooners breezed to a five-inning 11-3 run-rule victory over Florida State to begin the Norman Super Regional. Oklahoma (53-6) can finish off a sweep of Florida State (45-15) with a win on Friday. The Sooners grabbed a 1-0 lead two batters into the bottom of the first on a home run by Tiare Jennings. Rylie Boone was hit by a pitch leading off the second and Alynah Torres following with a run-scoring double for a 2-0 lead. The Seminoles pulled even in the top of the third on a two-out, two-run single by Devyn Flaherty.

