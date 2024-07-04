British wild card Miyazaki routed 6-0, 6-0 at Wimbledon, Keys spends another July Fourth in London

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s big day at Wimbledon got off to a rough start when wild-card entry Yuriko Lily Miyazaki won only 19 points en route to a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Daria Kasatkina. On Centre Court, Jacob Fearnley a 22-year-old wild-card entry from Scotland was playing seven-time champion Novak Djokovic. In all-British second-round encounters on No. 1 Court, Katie Boulter faced Harriet Dart before Jack Draper faces Cameron Norrie. Later on Centre Court, Andy Murray was set to play doubles with his brother, Jamie.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.