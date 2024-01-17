British tennis writer Mike Dickson dies in Melbourne while covering the Australian Open

LONDON (AP) — British tennis writer Mike Dickson has died while in Melbourne covering the Australian Open. He was 59. His death was announced by his wife, Lucy, in a joint message with the family on social media. It was confirmed by British newspaper The Daily Mail. Dickson had worked at the Mail since 1990. Lee Clayton of the Daily Mail says “the world of tennis will join us in mourning.” Dickson lived in Wimbledon. He was cricket correspondent at the Mail before moving to tennis. The newspaper says he covered 30 different sports across nearly 50 countries in total.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.