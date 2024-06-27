British swimmer Archie Goodburn diagnosed with brain tumors

LONDON (AP) — British swimmer Archie Goodburn has revealed he has been diagnosed with inoperable brain tumors, discovered after he competed in this year’s Olympic trials. The 23-year-old Goodburn, who is from Scotland, had experienced numbness and nausea during his training for the Olympic trials. He narrowly missed qualification at the April event. Goodburn wrote on his Instagram account Thursday that tests showed he has three oligodendrogliomas — a rare cancer. Goodburn is hopeful that radiotherapy and chemotherapy will prove effective.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.