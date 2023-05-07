British star Ainslie makes bid for SailGP’s $1M Grand Final

British sailing star Sir Ben Ainslie has strengthened his chances of reaching the $1 million, winner-take-all Grand Final of SailGP’s third season with finishes of second, first and second in the San Francisco regatta. Ainslie’s Emirates Great Britain team came into the regatta in fourth place in the season standings, one point behind France’s Quentin Delapierre. The French skipper was constantly outmaneuvered by Ainslie and had finishes of sixth, eighth and sixth in the nine-boat fleet of foiling 50-foot catamarans. The top three crews after Sunday’s final two fleet races will advance to the Grand Final of tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league.

