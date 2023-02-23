British soccer commentator John Motson dies at 77

British soccer commentator John Motson has died at the age of 77. He was one of the most well-known voices in British sport for 50 years. The BBC announced the death of Motson without giving any details. Motson was fondly known as “Motty.” He called games for Britain’s national broadcaster from 1968-2018. He covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals. The BBC says Motson commentated on almost 2,500 televised games. Motson was known for his passion and knowledge of soccer and synonymous with wearing a sheepskin coat in the commentary box.

