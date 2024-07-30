British shooter Nathan Hales wins Olympic men’s trap gold. Guatemala gets its 2nd-ever medal

CHATEAUROUX, England (AP) — British shooter Nathan Hales kept his cool in the French heat to take Olympic gold in men’s trap shooting, and Guatemala won only the second medal in its history with bronze. Hales smashed clay targets and an Olympic record as he scored 48 out of 50 hits in the final. China’s Qi Ying had to settle for silver and Jean Pierre Brol won the bronze for Guatemala’s second medal ever and the first since 2012. Serbia won the gold in mixed team 10-meter air pistol as Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec beat Turkey’s Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec 16-14 in the final.

