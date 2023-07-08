British rider Mark Cavendish crashes out of Tour de France

LIMOGES, France (AP) — Ace sprinter Mark Cavendish has crashed out of the Tour de France during the eighth stage of cycling’s biggest race. Cavendish hit the ground Saturday with 64 kilometers (40 miles) left while riding at the back of the peloton at moderate speed. TV images showed the veteran rider lying on the ground and then holding his right shoulder in pain. Cavendish went inside an ambulance to receive treatment before his retirement was announced.

