British rider Collett sets Olympic eventing record at Paris Games with best dressage score

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — British rider Laura Collett has set an Olympic eventing record at the Paris Games with the best dressage score. Collett led the way on London 52 with only 17.5 penalty points to earn 82.503 percent in her dressage test. The 34-year-old Collett says “that horse is unbelievable.” The record had been held by American David O’Connor, who scored 19.3 at Sydney 2000. Great Britain took the lead in team eventing and also set an Olympic record with a cumulative score of 66.60 points to break Australia’s record of 68.70 from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

