British player under racism investigation sits out last day of Olympic rugby 7s competition

By The Associated Press
Great Britain's Amy Wilson Hardy, center joins her teammates in a huddle after they lost their women's quarterfinal Rugby Sevens match between Great Britain and the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Monday, July 29, 2024. The US won the game 17-7. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi]

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The British women’s rugby sevens player under a racism investigation will not play on the last day of the Olympic tournament in Paris. Amy Wilson-Hardy withdrew ahead of Britain’s 19-15 upset loss to China on Tuesday in the classification bracket for 5th-8th places. The team said Wilson-Hardy’s place had been taken by an injury replacement. The team said Wilson-Hardy isn’t under suspension. The British Olympic Association said it was investigating the publication of an image on social media that was reportedly a screenshot of a conversation on a messaging app. The British women’s team dropped out of medal contention with a 17-7 quarterfinal loss to the United States on Monday night.

