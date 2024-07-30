British player under racism investigation sits out last day of Olympic rugby 7s competition

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The British women’s rugby sevens player under a racism investigation will not play on the last day of the Olympic tournament in Paris. Amy Wilson-Hardy withdrew ahead of Britain’s 19-15 upset loss to China on Tuesday in the classification bracket for 5th-8th places. The team said Wilson-Hardy’s place had been taken by an injury replacement. The team said Wilson-Hardy isn’t under suspension. The British Olympic Association said it was investigating the publication of an image on social media that was reportedly a screenshot of a conversation on a messaging app. The British women’s team dropped out of medal contention with a 17-7 quarterfinal loss to the United States on Monday night.

