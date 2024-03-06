British Open will reduce its age limit to 55 for future champions

The British Open is reducing its age limit to 55 for all future winners of the claret jug. It’s not likely to have a dramatic effect. The age limit currently is 60. Previous winners like Phil Mickelson and John Daly get to keep playing until then. The Open will take five players from the International Federation Ranking. That’s the leading four money winners from the Japan, Asian, South African and Australian tours, plus the highest-ranked player from those tours. Andy Ogletree of LIV Golf is now exempt. He led the Asian Tour last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.