British Open at bottom of major purses as R&A tries to keep money from getting out of hand

TROON, Scotland (AP) — The British Open is raising its prize money, but not by much. The prize fund will be $17 million this year. That’s up $500,000. The winner gets $3.1 million, up by $100,000 from last year. It’s the smallest purse of the four majors. It’s the 28th-highest purse among professional golf worldwide. Much of that is because of Saudi-funded LIV and the PGA Tour responding to the threat. R&A chief Martin Slumbers says he’s OK with that. He says he’s concerned about prize money in golf. And the R&A needs to spend its money on the amateur game as well.

