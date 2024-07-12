BRITISH OPEN ’24: Top players to watch at Royal Troon

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite at the British Open, just like the other majors. Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau also have majors this year and would love to add another. Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka have had forgettable years, while Tiger Woods hasn’t made a cut in a major since the Masters.

