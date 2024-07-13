BRITISH OPEN ’24: Stenson and Mickelson return to the scene of their duel at Troon

Royal Troon is hosting the British Open for the 10th time. The links along the western coast of Scotland is best remembered for the duel between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson in 2016. They combined for 14 birdies and one eagle on the final day. No one else was within 11 shots of them. Stenson won with a 63 and a 72-hole record score. Mickelson says it was the best golf he ever played without winning. His caddie at the time was Jim “Bones” Mackay. He is back at Royal Troon working for NBC and doubts he will see anything like that.

