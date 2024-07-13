BRITISH OPEN ’24: Stenson and Mickelson return to the scene of their duel at Troon

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
FILE - Phil Mickelson of the United States, left, congratulates Henrik Stenson of Sweden for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland, Sunday, July 17, 2016. They return to Royal Troon this week with memories fresh of their great duel. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Dunham]

Royal Troon is hosting the British Open for the 10th time. The links along the western coast of Scotland is best remembered for the duel between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson in 2016. They combined for 14 birdies and one eagle on the final day. No one else was within 11 shots of them. Stenson won with a 63 and a 72-hole record score. Mickelson says it was the best golf he ever played without winning. His caddie at the time was Jim “Bones” Mackay. He is back at Royal Troon working for NBC and doubts he will see anything like that.

