BRITISH OPEN ’24: Looking back at The Opens at Royal Troon

The British Open first went to Royal Troon in 1923 and returns this year for the 10th time. There was a stretch of six consecutive American winners at one point. That includes Arnold Palmer winning for the second time and one-time winners like Mark Calcavecchia and Todd Hamilton. The most recent is the most famous because of the duel between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson.

