BRITISH OPEN ’23: Capsules on 10 leading contenders for claret jug

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has had the most consistent year at No. 1 in the world without having won a major. Masters champion Jon Rahm goes for his second major this year and the third leg of the Grand Slam. Rory McIlroy is trying to end a nine-year drought in the majors. New to the list is Rickie Fowler. At the start of the year he wasn’t even eligible for all the majors. Now he has a win and is trending, especially in links golf. Those four are among the leading contenders for the British Open at Royal Liverpool that starts Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.