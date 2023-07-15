BRITISH OPEN ’23: Capsules on 10 leading contenders for claret jug

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
FILE - Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. Scheffler is among the favorites at the British Open July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has had the most consistent year at No. 1 in the world without having won a major. Masters champion Jon Rahm goes for his second major this year and the third leg of the Grand Slam. Rory McIlroy is trying to end a nine-year drought in the majors. New to the list is Rickie Fowler. At the start of the year he wasn’t even eligible for all the majors. Now he has a win and is trending, especially in links golf. Those four are among the leading contenders for the British Open at Royal Liverpool that starts Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.