BRITISH OPEN ’23: A capsule history of Opens at Royal Liverpool

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland holds up the Claret Jug trophy after winning the British Open Golf championship at the Royal Liverpool golf club, Hoylake, England, July 20, 2014.

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The British Open returns to Royal Liverpool in England for the 13th time. Despite having hosted the Open since 1898, the Hoylake links have never had a repeat winner. Among the more famous wins was Bobby Jones in 1930 because it was part of his Grand Slam of all the biggest golf titles of the day. Tiger Woods won in 2006 for his first major after the death of his father. Roberto De Vicenzo held off Jack Nicklaus to win his only major in the 1967 British Open.

