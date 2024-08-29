British INEOS beats American Magic on 1st day of America’s Cup. New Zealand drops boat from crane

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A pre-start mistake cost American Magic a point on the opening day of the 37th America’s Cup near the Barcelona beachfront. The boat representing the New York Yacht Club fell off its foils in low-wind conditions before the race start against INEOS Britannia. Emirates Team New Zealand had a misstep when a crane that was lifting its AC75 Taihoro onto its cradle failed and the boat, according to the team, “landed heavily.” The team said it will need to assess the damage but that it won’t be able to sail Friday. No crew members were hurt in the incident. The Kiwis are guaranteed a spot in the finals to be held in October.

