British, Czech boxers join US-led boycott of world champs

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Boxers from Britain and the Czech Republic have joined a boycott of the world championships started by the United States. That deepens a standoff over the International Boxing Association’s Russian president and his insistence on letting Russian fighters compete with their country’s flag and anthem. British governing body GB Boxing says it will not take part in the women’s world championships next month and that the men’s championships in May are “under review.” The boycotting nations are unhappy about how the IBA is run and a rift between IBA leadership and the International Olympic Committee on issues including Russia.

