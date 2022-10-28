British champ Smith knocks out Mickelson in LIV Golf finale

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Smith beat Phil Mickelson and knocked out Lefty’s team in the LIV Golf finale. The LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami is match play. Smith made a 7-foot putt on the final hole to beat Mickelson in singles. Smith’s team is called “Punch.” It picked up another point when Marc Leishman won his singles match. Mickelson’s “Hy Flyers” team won the foursomes match. But it wasn’t over until Smith beat Mickelson. Brooks Koepka lost his match but his “Smash” team advanced. Ian Poulter led his Majestiks to victory. Saturday brings four more such matches. Dustin Johnson’s team had a bye.

