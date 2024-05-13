British boxer dies after being knocked down in pro debut

LONDON (AP) — A British boxer has died after he lost on his professional debut in London. Sherif Lawal was knocked down by a blow to the head from Malam Varela in the fourth round of a scheduled six-round middleweight fight on Sunday at Harrow Leisure Centre. The referee waved it off to allow paramedics to attend to Lawal. He was taken to hospital but died. He was 29. The British Boxing Board of Control gave its condolences in a social media post.

