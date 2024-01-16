British and Irish Lions launches women’s team. The inaugural tour will be in New Zealand in 2027

LONDON (AP) — The British and Irish Lions has launched a women’s team. Its inaugural tour will come in 2027 in New Zealand. The full schedule has not been finalized aside from a three-test series against the current world champions. That series will take place in September 2027. Organizers say it will not overlap with the men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia that is scheduled to start Oct. 1. There has been a men’s British and Irish Lions team since 1888.

