Britannia scores first point of America’s Cup final, trails New Zealand 4-1

INEOS Britannia has gotten the break it needed and won its first race over Emirates Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup finals. The British still trail 4-1 in the first-to-seven series. Race 6 is later. New Zealand’s Taihoro fell off its foils in the pre-start buildup and was left flailing while Britannia took a huge advantage. New Zealand is trying to win the Auld Mug, the oldest trophy in international sport, for a third straight time and fifth overall. The British have never won it in its 173-year history and are in their first final in six decades.

