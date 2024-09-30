Britannia and Luna Rossa stay even in America’s Cup challenger final

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Britain’s INEOS Britannia and Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli have each won to remain even in the America’s Cup challenger final off Barcelona. Britannia took the first race by 12 seconds. Luna Rossa crossed the line 17 seconds ahead in the second on Monday to keep the first-to-seven series even at 3-3. The teams have split race victories every day so far. Two more races are scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.