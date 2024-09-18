Britannia advances in America’s Cup while American Magic stays alive

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — INEOS Britannia has advanced to the final of the America’s Cup playoffs while NYYC American Magic took advantage of a mid-race failure on the boat of Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli to keep alive its hopes of pulling off an unexpected comeback in the semifinals. The Americans won both races to cut Luna Rossa’s lead to 4-3 in the first-to-five playoff series. American Magic had been on the verge of elimination after going down 4-0. The Americans won the final race of the day on Wednesday after a problem on Luna Rossa’s boat took it out of contention.

