Britain’s Giles Scott claims his 1st SailGP win shortly after the Aussies’ Flying Roo capsizes

Giles Scott of Emirates Great Britain earned his first SailGP victory, shortly after three-time defending champion Tom Slingsby and Team Australia capsized in a dramatic moment in the rainy, blustery ROCKWOOL Canadian Sail Grand Prix Halifax. Scott was elevated to skipper after Sir Ben Ainslie stepped aside in January. He beat France and Denmark in the first all-European podium race in SailGP’s four seasons. While Scott enjoyed his first Champagne shower as skipper, a frustrated Slingsby said a technical issue led to the capsize of his 50-foot foiling catamaran that might have cost the Aussies a spot in the podium race.

