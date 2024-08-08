Britain’s Ellie Aldridge wins the first gold in kitesurfing, billed as the fastest Olympic event

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Ellie Aldridge of Britain won gold after two close final races in women’s kitesurfing, the new and fastest sport at the Summer Olympics. Lauriane Nolot of France took silver and Annelous Lammerts of the Netherlands won bronze. Kitesurfing has a more complicated and nail-biting scoring system than other sailing classes, with points accumulated during multiple days of regattas. Eight sailors made it to Thursday’s finals, four by their overall standings in races held on previous days and four through semifinals. The kiters exceeded speeds of 35 miles (56 kilometers) per hour.

