Britain’s Ainslie wins SailGP regatta. Team USA finishes third a day after a crewman was injured

Sir Ben Ainslie and Emirates Great Britain earned their second straight SailGP regatta win in Taranto, Italy, and the United States finished third a day after flight controller Hans Henken was knocked unconscious when the squad’s 50-foot catamaran crashed hard off its foils in strong wind. Ainslie prevailed over three-time defending SailGP champion Tom Slingsby of Team Australia and Jimmy Spithill of Team USA. The Americans subbed in Taylor Canfield for Henken, who was expected to spend a second night in the hospital.

