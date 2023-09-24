Britain’s Ainslie wins SailGP regatta. Team USA finishes third a day after a crewman was injured

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
In this handout provided by SailGP, Ben Ainslie, left, driver of the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, and Matt Gotrel, grinder, run across the boat during a practice session ahead of the Italy Sail Grand Prix sailing event in Taranto, Italy, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Ricardo Pinto/SailGP via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ricardo Pinto]

Sir Ben Ainslie and Emirates Great Britain earned their second straight SailGP regatta win in Taranto, Italy, and the United States finished third a day after flight controller Hans Henken was knocked unconscious when the squad’s 50-foot catamaran crashed hard off its foils in strong wind. Ainslie prevailed over three-time defending SailGP champion Tom Slingsby of Team Australia and Jimmy Spithill of Team USA. The Americans subbed in Taylor Canfield for Henken, who was expected to spend a second night in the hospital.

