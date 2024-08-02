Britain wins equestrian team jumping at the Paris Olympics ahead of the US and France

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Britain has won the team jumping event for its second equestrian gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Ben Maher riding Dallas Vegas Batilly, Harry Charles aboard Romeo 88 and Scott Brash on Jefferson had just two penalty points among them at the Palace of Versailles. The United States took the silver medal, and host France held off the Netherlands to finish with bronze. It was the third time Britain has won Olympic team jumping after London in 2012, when Charles’ father was on the team, and Helsinki in 1952.

