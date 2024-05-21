Britain tops Austria 4-2 for 1st win at hockey worlds, Germany beats France 6-3

PRAGUE (AP) — Britain rallied past Austria 4-2 for its first win at the ice hockey world championship. Despite the victory Britain finished bottom in Group A and had been already relegated. Austria needed to win the game to retain a chance of qualifying for the playoff round for the first time since 1994. Finland got the playoff spot instead with a game to play against Switzerland later Tuesday. Germany completed Group B with a 6-3 win over France to move to the second place ahead of the United States, which faces Latvia.

