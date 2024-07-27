Britain rides strong effort of Olympic veterans to early lead in men’s gymnastics qualifying

PARIS (AP) — Britain surged to an early lead during men’s gymnastics qualifying. The five-man team posted a total of 256.561 to finish ahead of the United States in the first of three subdivisions. The Americans, who finished third at the 2023 world championships ahead of Britain, dealt with issues on high bar and pommel horse to finish second at 253.229. Jake Jarman and Joe Fraser topped the all-around finishers among early qualifiers, just ahead of Americans Frederick Richard and Paul Juda.

