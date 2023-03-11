Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC’s Russia stance

By The Associated Press
FILE - The Olympic rings are seen on the Place du Trocadero that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, after the vote in Lima, Peru, awarding the 2024 Games to the French capital, in Paris, Sept. 13, 2017. Organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympics promised Games with a relatively modest price tag and "egalitarian" access to events, thanks to an online draw meant to revolutionize ticket sales and bring the masses to next year's Olympics with prices as low as 24 euros ($26). But as the first round of ticketing winds down, many "lucky" winners chosen for the draw are feeling frustrated, angry and cheated, as their only option during the 48-hour purchasing window was paying at least 200 euros per ticket for the few remaining events on offer. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Francois Mori]

LONDON (AP) — The British government has written to the Olympics’ biggest sponsors urging them to pressure the International Olympic Committee over its stance of allowing athletes from Russia back into competition. British Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says she is concerned about Russia and its ally Belarus using sports for propaganda during the war in Ukraine. Frazer is skeptical about the IOC push for Russians and Belarusians to be allowed to compete as neutral athletes. She says sponsors should put pressure on the IOC to respond to concerns shared by Britain and other countries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.