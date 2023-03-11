Britain lobbies Olympic sponsors over IOC’s Russia stance

LONDON (AP) — The British government has written to the Olympics’ biggest sponsors urging them to pressure the International Olympic Committee over its stance of allowing athletes from Russia back into competition. British Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says she is concerned about Russia and its ally Belarus using sports for propaganda during the war in Ukraine. Frazer is skeptical about the IOC push for Russians and Belarusians to be allowed to compete as neutral athletes. She says sponsors should put pressure on the IOC to respond to concerns shared by Britain and other countries.

