Britain knocks out defending champion Canada to advance to BJK Cup semifinals against Slovakia

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Britain has kept alive its hopes of winning the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time by defeating defending champion Canada in Sunday’s quarterfinals in Malaga. Katie Boulter clinched the 2-0 victory with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Leylah Fernandez after Emma Raducanu defeated Rebecca Marino 6-0, 7-5 in the first singles match of the tie. Four-time finalist Britain is yet to win the title. Canada clinched its first title last year. Britain next faces Slovakia, which followed up its win over the United States with a 2-0 victory against Australia.

