Britain, Ireland confirm stadiums in joint bid for Euro 2028

LONDON (AP) — Britain and Ireland have confirmed the 10 stadiums they would use to stage the European Championship in 2028. But their joint bid excluded Manchester United’s Old Trafford and Liverpool’s Anfield. The proposal by the soccer associations of England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales included Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. The other stadiums in the bid are Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, Everton’s new waterfront stadium, Newcastle’s St James’ Park, Villa Park, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Aviva Stadium in Dublin and Casement Park in Belfast. Bids were also submitted by the Turkish Football Federation to host either Euro 2028 or 2032 and the Italian Football Federation for 2032. Winning bids will be announced in October.

