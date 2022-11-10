Britain, Australia into Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Britain has pulled off a 3-0 victory over Spain in the Billie Jean King Cup to reach the semifinals of the top team event in women’s tennis for the first time in 41 years. Australia also reached the last four in Glasgow. The story of the day was Britain’s remarkable comeback to win Group C sealed by a victory by a rookie doubles pairing. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls were late call-ups following Emma Raducanu’s withdrawal and had not been in anything remotely like this situation before. They shrugged off the pressure of a winner-takes-all doubles match against Aliona Bolsova and Rebeka Masarova to win 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.