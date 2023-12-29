Britain and Spain earn victories as United Cup tennis tournament starts in Australia

By The Associated Press
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Kati Boulter and Cameron Norrie helped Britain beat host Australia on the opening day of the United Cup tennis tournament, while Spain won the decisive mixed double to edge Brazil 2-1. The tournament involving mixed teams from 18 countries is being played in Perth and Sydney as a warmup ahead of the Australian Open. The format features a men’s and women’s singles match played ahead of a mixed doubles. Boulter gave Britain a decisive 2-0 lead in the opening Group C match in Perth when she beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-4. Norrie had earlier silenced a packed home crowd with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2) win over Alex de Minaur.

