Britain and Spain earn United Cup wins on opening day in Australia

By The Associated Press
FILE - Poland's Iga Swiatek holds her trophy after her victory over Jessica Pegula, of the United States, in the women's singles final of the WTA Finals tennis championships, in Cancun, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Swiatek’s second consecutive season-ending No. 1 ranking helped her collect a second consecutive WTA Player of the Year award on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, making her the first woman since Serena Williams to claim that honor twice in a row. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fernando Llano]

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Kati Boulter and Cameron Norrie have helped Britain to beat host Australia 2-1 on the opening day of the United Cup in Perth. Spain won the decisive mixed doubles to edge Brazil 2-1. Mixed teams from 18 countries are playing in Perth and Sydney in what doubles as a warmup for the Australian Open. The format features men’s and women’s singles followed by a mixed doubles. Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek is representing Poland, and men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic is leading Serbia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.