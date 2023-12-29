Britain and Spain earn United Cup wins on opening day in Australia

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Kati Boulter and Cameron Norrie have helped Britain to beat host Australia 2-1 on the opening day of the United Cup in Perth. Spain won the decisive mixed doubles to edge Brazil 2-1. Mixed teams from 18 countries are playing in Perth and Sydney in what doubles as a warmup for the Australian Open. The format features men’s and women’s singles followed by a mixed doubles. Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek is representing Poland, and men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic is leading Serbia.

