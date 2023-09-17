Britain and Italy secure their places in Davis Cup Final 8

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Britain has secured its place in the Final 8 of the Davis Cup with a tense 2-1 win over France. Dan Evans got Britain off to a winning start by rallying to beat Arthur Fils 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 before Ugo Humbert leveled the tie for France with a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-5 win over Cameron Norrie. It meant the French could still progress with a win in the doubles. But Evans and Neal Skupski saved four match points to defeat Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. Britain topped Group B ahead of already qualified Australia and will play in the Final 8 in the southern Spanish city of Malaga in November. Italy also secured its progress to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Sweden.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.