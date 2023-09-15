Bristol washes away the dirt with plans to run its 2024 NASCAR races on concrete surface

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Bristol Motor Speedway will ditch the dirt track concept the Tennessee track has used the last three years. It will run both of its 2024 NASCAR weekends on the concrete surface. Bristol in 2021 covered the high-banked half-mile bullring in red Tennessee clay for its spring race in hopes of boosting both attendance and television ratings. All three dirt races were met with mixed reviews and the novelty wore off. The racing was considered sub-par, too.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.