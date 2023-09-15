Brisbane is back as an Australian Open warm-up event; mixed United Cup also set for Perth, Sydney

The Brisbane International is back among the tournaments scheduled ahead of next year’s Australian Open along with the United Cup in Sydney and Perth before the fist Grand Slam event of the year in Melbourne. Former world No. 1 players Pat Rafter and Ash Barty lauded the return of their hometown event at the Queensland Tennis Centre that will see an expanded 32-player field in men’s and women’s singles. The Australian Open lead-up event had been a big success between 2009-2019, with huge crowds on both Pat Rafter Arena and outside courts watching as Roger Federer, Lleyton Hewitt, Nick Kyrgios, Andy Murray, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova all won Brisbane titles.

