Brionna Jones scores season-high 26 points as Sun beats Storm 93-86

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones scored a season-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 93-86. Marina Mabrey added 15 points and DiJonai Carrington scored 14 for Connecticut. Gabby Williams made 2 of 3 free throws to cut Seattle’s deficit to 89-86 with 23.1 seconds to play but the Storm didn’t score again. Jewell Loyd scored 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting to lead the Storm. Nneka Ogwumike finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

