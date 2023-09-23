Brin’s 4 TD passes, Lantz’s 4 FGs help Georgia Southern beat Ball State 40-3

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Davis Brin completed 34 of 46 passes for 344 yards with four touchdowns, Michael Lantz kicked four field goals and Georgia Southern beat Ball State 40-3. OJ Arnold added 90 yards rushing on nine carries for Georgia Southern. Brin threw first-quarter touchdown passes of 1 yard to Evan Lester Jr. and 9 yards to Keaton Upshaw and Lantz made field goals of 41, 26 and 37 yards in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 23-0 halftime lead. Jackson Courville kicked a 23-yard field goal to get Ball State on the board with 7:15 to play. Khaleb Hood finished with seven receptions for 107 yards for Georgia Southern.

