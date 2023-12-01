Brink’s 25 points and 12 rebounds carry No. 3 Stanford to 85-44 rout of San Diego State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cameron Brink had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots in 25 minutes for No. 3 Stanford, which routed San Diego State 85-44 and moved Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer one victory closer to history. VanDerveer is already the winningest women’s coach in history and her 1,194th career victory moved her within nine wins of breaking Mike Krzyzewski’s all-time record of 1,202. Brink is a senior forward. She had her fifth double-double of the season and 37th of her career. Adryana Quezada scored 12 points and Kim Villalobos scored 10 for San Diego State.

