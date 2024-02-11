Brink scores 21, Jump adds 20 to help No. 6 Stanford women beat Washington State 73-58

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, Hannah Jump scored 20 points and No. 6 Stanford pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Washington State 73-58. Kiki Iriafen added 17 points, 14 rebounds — seven offensive — and five assists for Stanford. Brink made two free throws with after an intentional foul on WSU’s Bella Murekatete with 5:30 to play. The Cardinal retained possession and Brink assisted on a basket by Iriafen and then made a putback that gave Stanford a 66-53 about a minute later. The Cougars, who scored nine of the final 12 third-quarter points to trim their deficit to 53-51 going into the fourth, trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Eleonora Villa led Washington State with 16 points.

