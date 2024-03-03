Brink scores 18, No. 4 Stanford sends Oregon down to 13th straight loss, 76-56

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 18 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks and No. 4 Stanford pulled away for a 76-56 win over Oregon in the Pac-12 regular-season finale for both teams. Kiki Iriafen added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinal, who won for the seventh time in the last eight games, and Hannah Jump had 12 points. Chance Gray had 18 points to lead the Ducks, who have lost a program-record 13 in a row and finished in last place in the conference.

