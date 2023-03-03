Brink, No. 6 Stanford women beat Oregon, reach Pac-12 semis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cameron Brink had 22 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6 Stanford overcame a lot of early misses and beat Oregon 76-65 in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals. Stanford made just three of 20 shots in the first quarter. Brink and the Cardinal found their rhythm after that and improved to 20-1 all-time in the conference tournament quarterfinals. Stanford is 28-4 this season. Te-Hina Paopao scored 28 points for the Ducks, who are 17-14.

